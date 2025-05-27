What channel is Chelsea v Real Betis on? TV details, live stream and highlights for Conference League Final
Chelsea will have the opportunity to win their first trophy in three years as they face Spanish outfit Real Betis in the Conference League final this week.
Enzo Maresca’s side ended their English Premier League campaign in an impressive fourth position, as the Italian head coach secured qualification for the UEFA Champions League in his debut season at Stamford Bridge - and he can now add a European trophy to his list of achievements.
Without a trophy since February 2022, when they claimed the FIFA Club World Cup by defeating Palmeiras 2-1, the Blues ended last season in a disappointing sixth place, but have been rejuvenated under their 45-year-old head coach following his appointment last summer.
Real Betis will be no pushovers though, with the La Liga side hoping to capture their first major trophy since their 20222 Copa del Rey success, that saw them defeat Valencia in a pulsating penalty shootout. They’ve also already grabbed a top six finish in the Spanish top tier after another strong campaign at Stadion Wrocław.
Want to catch all the action live? Here’s everything you need to know about the Conference League Final between Real Betis and Chelsea:
Real Betis v Chelsea match details
The Conference League Final takes place on Wednesday, May 28 at Stadion Miejski, Wroclaw, Poland. Kick-off is at 8pm UK time.
Real Betis v Chelsea TV channel
The Conference League Final has been chosen for live broadcast coverage by TNT Sports, who have made the game available to watch on TNT Sports Channel 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage begins at 6.30pm.
Real Betis v Chelsea live stream
For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, TNT Sports will stream the game via the Discovery+ app. Information on how to download the Discovery+ app is available here.
Global Coverage
International viewers outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the match through various other broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)
Please note that the information above is for reference only based on your own region and may not be correct as of kick-off time.
Live audio commentary of the match will be available via TalkSport Radio and BBC Radio 5 Live.
Highlights will be available watch via this link.
