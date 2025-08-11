The Scotland international is closing in on a return

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has been handed a huge injury boost ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifiers after it was revealed that Ryan Christie is closing in on a return to first-team training with Bournemouth.

Christie has not featured for the Cherries this pre-season, and has not played a minute of football since a 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich Town on April 2 due to a groin injury which caused him problems during the second-half of the last campaign.

The former Celtic and Inverness player was one of Bournemouth’s stand-out performers last season as they finished ninth in the English Premier League - their highest ever finish in the top division of English football - and was labelled as their “unheralded” star by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher following a dominant midfield performance during a 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

However, his season came to a premature end when he was forced to undergo surgery shortly in mid-April, and was subsequently ruled out of Scotland’s international friendly double header against Iceland and Liechtenstein in June. The Scotland head coach will be hoping Christie is available to be included in his squad for the opening World Cup qualifying games away to Denmark and Belarus, which are scheduled to take place on September 5 and 8, respectively, having been handed a positive update on his progress.

While he is expected to miss Bournemouth’s English Premier League opener on Saturday against Liverpool at Anfield, head coach Andoni Iraola has delivered a positive update on the ex-Celtic man’s fitness, boosting hopes he could return to first-team action soon.

“We expect him to train this week,” said the Bournemouth boss. “It is true he been out a lot of time, he has been training on his own, and has been doing his thing. It’s not like he’s starting from zero. But they've indeed lost a lot in the preseason, and we don't know where they will be.”

Meanwhile, Scotland international defender Ross McCrorie will be hoping he can win back a place in the Scotland squad next month after his blistering start to the EFL Championship with Bristol City. The former Rangers academy product was named in last summer’s Scotland squad for the European Championships in Germany, but has been unable to add to his sole international cap due to a succession of niggling injuries.

The 27-year-old has been able to get a full pre-season under his belt this summer, though, and played a vital role in the Robins’ shock 4-1 win over promotion favourites Sheffield United on Saturday, scoring one and assisting another as Gerhard Struber’s side ran riot at Bramall Lane.