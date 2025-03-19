Scotland take on Greece in the Nations League playoffs on Thursday evening.

Greece have a ‘more talented’ squad than Scotland but will need more than just ability to get past them in the Nations League playoffs this week, according to a former Greek footballing legend.

Steve Clarke’s side head to the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus for the first leg of the Nations League double header on Thursday (kick off: 19:45) looking to preserve their top flight status in the competition, before returning home to Hampden Park for the crucial second leg on Sunday evening.

Scotland enter the game on the back of an impressive three game unbeaten run, where a strong end to their League A1 campaign saw them defeat both Croatia and Poland with dramatic late goals. Their hosts are in equally good form though, winning five of their last six games, including a memorable 2-1 win against England at Wembley in October.

Having only missed on automatic promotion to League A via goal difference, former Greece midfielder Giorgos Karagounis believes the current squad have proven they have more than enough talent to defeat Scotland in the week’s two-legged affair.

The former midfield general, who played a pivotal role in Greece’s memorable Euro 2004 success and famously scored the team’s opening goal of the tournament that helped them shock hosts Portugal before going on to win the tournament, has warned Ivan Jovanović’s squad they must be prepared to fight to emerge victorious, admitting the Tartan Army just don’t know when they’re beaten.

Former Greece international Giorgias Karagounis has warned the Greek squad they must be prepared to fight against Scotland. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

“Talent might not be enough,” admitted Karagounis. “Scotland are difficult to play against. I think Greece has more talent than Scotland, but Scotland play in the same way and fight until the end. They have some good Premier League players and both teams will be playing to win. They will have two tough games and whoever wants it the most will win.”

The ex-Fulham player is confident the current crop of Greek stars can overcome Scotland and gain promotion in the Nations League, but namechecked one dangerman he warned they ‘must watch out’ for, forewarning them that he could play a pivotal role in the outcome of the tie.

“Greece need to watch out for Scott McTominay,” said Karagounis. “He is a player with the right attitude and will fight until the end. He has had a good year with Napoli, they are a good team.”