Scotland will return to Nations League action this week as they aim to retain their place in League A of the competition by defeating Greece in a relegation playoff.
Last week’s squad announcement saw exciting teenage talents Lennon Miller and James Wilson handed their maiden call-ups at the age of just 18, while it has now been confirmed that Sheffield-born striker George Hirst will join them after opting to switch his allegiance from England.
Following in the footsteps of Scott McTominay, Che Adams and Tommy Conway, the 26-year-old Ipswich Town forward had previously appeared at various youth levels for England, but has now opted to switch to the navy jersey of Scotland, whom he can represent due to the birthplace of his paternal grandfather.
But which other English born players are eligible to play for Scotland, should either Clarke or themselves opt to do so? Here are 10 players who could represent Scotland, despite being born in England.
1. Joe Rothwell - Leeds United
The 30-year-old midfielder played a key role in Southampton's promotion to the EPL last year, scoring some vital late goals, before signing for Leeds United in the summer. He's on course for a second successive promotion at Elland Road and remains eligible to play for Scotland. | George Wood Photo: George Wood
2. Hayden Hackney - Middlesbrough
Switch for England to Scotland and back again in recent years, but appears to have focussed on him attention on breaking into Thomas Tuchel's squad over the next few years after some promising displays in the centre of the park for Middlesbrough. As a player yet to play in the top flight though, it will be a difficult task for him to break into England's already star-studded midfielder, while he remains eligible for Scotland via his Edinburgh-born mother. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. Jack Fletcher - Manchester United
Son of former Scotland captain Darren Fletcher, both he and his twin brother Tyler are eligible to represent the Tartan Army via their father, of course. While his sibling opted to switch to the dark blue of Scotland in 2022 after originally playing for England under-16s, Jack continues to represent the Three Lions at under-18 level. The talented 17-year-old has already made his mark at Old Trafford, scoring twice in a 3–2 EFL Trophy victory against Barnsley. | Manchester United via Getty Imag
4. Rocco Vata - Watford
The talented 19-year-old forward is eligible to play for Scotland after being born in Hamilton when his father - former Albanian international defender Rudi Vata - was playing for Celtic. Able to represent Albania, Montenegro, Scotland or Ireland, the Watford player appears to have chosen the latter, having played regularly for their under-21 side and recently been called up to the senior set up. His former Hornets teammate, Scotland international Ryan Porteous, admitted he has been secretly trying to persuade him to switch allegiance though, late last year. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images