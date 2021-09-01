UEFA Women's Champions League: What time is Glasgow City vs Servette FC? How to watch, when does it kick off, what TV channel it's on

The 14-time champions of Scottish women’s football are in Champions League action tonight. Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game.

By Graham Falk
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 2:37 pm
Glasgow City's Vital Kats (left) celebrates her goal during a UEFA Women's Champions League Champions. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Scottish champions Glasgow City are in Women’s Champions League action tonight, as they look to continue their strong European form of recent seasons.

Interim boss Grant Scott saw his side dispatch Maltese side Birkirkara 3-0 before defeating Kazakhstan champions BIIK Shymkent last weekend, as a late strike from PriscilaChinchilla helped City progress to round two of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, where they were drawn against Swiss champions Servette.

The two-legged tie will see the Scottish champions travel to Geneva for the first leg, before they welcome Éric Sévérac’s side to Scotland for the return leg on Wednesday, September 8.

After passing through round one of the qualifying stages, City know they are now just two games away from entering the group stages. A positive result tonight will surely give them a fantastic chance of doing so, heading into next week’s fixture at Broadwood.

Since their formation in 1998, Glasgow City have reached the Champions League an astonishing 12 times and went as far as the quarter finals during the 2019/20 season before falling to defeat against eventual runners-up Wolsfburg. They also reached the quarter final stage in 2014/15, where they were knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain.

What time is Servette vs Glasgow City?

Where: Stade de Genève, Lancy, Switzerland, Wednesday September 1, 6:15pm.

While the Scottish Women’s Premier League is yet to begin, Grant Scott’s side come into the game on the back of solid early season form having topped their Scottish Women’s Cup group with wins over Glasgow Girls, Hamilton and Spartans, with just one goal conceded.

New signings Vital Kats and Tyler Dodds are already off the mark for their new club, with the former scoring in the qualifying rounds, hitting the third in the 3-0 win over Birkirkara last month.

How can I watch the Women’s Champions League match between Servette vs Glasgow City?

The game is being screened live by BBC Alba with the programme starting at 6.05pm, with kick off scheduled just ten minutes later.

It has been confirmed Derek Mackay will be on commentary duties ahead of the clash.

