A number of stars who featured at Euro 2022 will be playing at Petershill Park this week (pic: Getty Images)

A number of players who featured in the game-changing Women’s Euros are set showcase their skills in the Scottish sun, with the UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) beginning in Glasgow next week.

Italian giants AS Roma are set to travel to Scotland, alongside Servette and Paris FC, as 15-time Scottish Women’s Premier League champions Glasgow City host the first round qualifying stage of the competition at Petershill Park, with ticket prices starting from just £5.

And it will be music to the ears for fans who enjoyed this summer’s European Championship this summer, with the news that they could be up to NINE players who featured at the tournament taking part in the games next Thursday and Sunday – including two semi-finalists.

Italian internationals Elisa Bartoli, Manuela Giugliano, Elena Linari and Lucia Di Guglielmo will form part of AS Roma’s squad, alongside Norwegian star Sophie Haug and Austrian quarter finalist and vice-captain Carina Wenninger, who recently joined from German giants Bayern Munich.

Servette are also likely to field Portugal number one Inês Pereira in the nets.

A pair of France’s semi final stars

However, the biggest names on show will be France stars Clara Matéo and Ouleymata Sarr, with the duo featuring heavily in their nation’s run to the semi-final, with both expected to line up for Paris FC.

Matéo was particularly impressive in Corinne Diacre’s France side, with the 24-year-old attacker ending the tournament as the fourth highest assist maker.

There will also be plenty of well known Scottish talent there for young fans to be inspired by too.

Scotland number one goalkeeper Lee Gibson will form part of Glasgow City’s Champions League squad, alongside fellow Scotland internationals Jenna Clark, Amy Muir, Lauren Davidson, Erin Clachers and Scotland World Cup 2019 legend Hayley Lauder.

How does the UWCL work?

With four games to be played across two days, the UWCL has a different look to the men’s qualification stages.

Sides are looking to make it to the group stages of the competition must pass through two rounds of qualifying – beginning with next week’s four team ‘mini’ knockout.

Taking place on Thursday August 18, Petershill Park will host two semi-final ties, Servette vs Paris FC (1pm) and Glasgow City vs AS Roma (7.35pm), with the winner of each tie facing off in a ‘League Path Final’ on Sunday August 21 (6pm).

How can I get tickets to the UWCL games in Glasgow?

Digital tickets are available from Glasgow City’s official website on a game-by-game basis via this link.