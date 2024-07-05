Spain, Germany and England all enter the final eight of Euro 2024 as favourites, but with dark horses Turkey and World Cup finalists France still in the mix, this is certain to be a competition that is too tight to call.

Much was expected of Europe’s biggest stars heading into the tournament, with Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane all tipped to have big tournaments. However, this year’s tournament has seen a number of the continent’s exciting young talents steal the headlines - with 16-year-old Spanish prodigy Lamine Yamal wowing audiences.

With the semi-final stage approaching, we look at the 10 players aged 21 or under that have shone the brightest at the European Championship so far - according to popular statistic’s website FotMob.

1 . Jamal Musiala - Germany As expected before the tournament, the 21-year-old Bayern Munich star has been one of the best players at the Euros. He has a FotMob average rating of 7.83, scoring three goals in four games. He has completed 11 successful dribbles, 90.9% passing accuracy rate alongside 21 touches in the opposition box.

2 . Lamine Yamal - Spain Still just 16-years-old, the Barcelona teen has been one of the best players at the tournament despite his tender years. Has a FotMob average rating of 7.72 due to his 87.9% passing accuracy rate, 11 chances created and 21 touches in the opposition box.

3 . Nico Williams - Spain The speedy forward has looked the real deal for Spain, alongside a number of his talented team mates. Williams has a 7.62 average rating as per FotMob with a 93.3% passing accuracy rate, nine chances created and 19 touches in the opposition box.