Striker Alvaro Morata netted a hat-trick for Luis de la Fuente’s men, who were in scintillating form in Tblisi. An own goal from Solomon Kvirkvelia and further strikes from Dani Olmo, Nico Williams and 16-year-old debutant Lamine Yamal completed the rout of the sorry Georgians, who scored a consolation goal via Giorgi Chakvetadze.

The result moves the Spanish up to second place in the group on six points, two ahead of both Norway and Georgia, who have played a game more. It also means that pool leaders Scotland can move a step closer to qualifying for the Euros in Germany next year with a victory later tonight against Cyprus. Should Scotland prevail, then a draw between the Norwegians and the Georgians in Oslo next Tuesday would guarantee Scotland’s passage.