Glasgow City's star defender Janine Van Wyk is determined to end the season with silverware (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

A exhilarating Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) season will come to one of the most exciting ends in its history this weekend, as Glasgow City sit just one point away from an astonishing 14th SWPL title.

But standing in their way is Champions League chasing Rangers.

Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Malky Thomson’s Gers have fallen out of the title race in recent weeks, they are still the only side to have beaten City this term and know if they were to repeat the trick this Sunday, it would likely to send the league title to Old Firm rivals Celtic in dramatic final day fashion.

Celtic, unbeaten in 11 games, sit three points behind the reigning champions, and just three goals behind them on goal difference as they face sixth placed Motherwell at Penny Cars Stadium in Airdrie (4.10pm).

It’s been a challenging season for the country’s women’s teams. Blocked from playing the game they love for four months due to Covid-19 restrictions, they had to watch on as many of their male counterparts continued, however, summer signing and South African international Janine Van Wyk says that would make a title win all the more sweeter.

"It’s been hard, not knowing what was going to happen. Knowing we have worked so hard, got the results we wanted, returned to football and we are where we are today, I think it Sunday’s game is just a massive one.

Priscilla Chinchilla was on the mark twice in Glasgow City's 2-0 away win at Rangers in April (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

"Obviously every single title, across the 13 years, is good but this one would be extra special because of all the tough times we’ve gone through these past couple months. The challenges we’ve faced collectively, and as individuals, I think this one would be extra special for us.”

The game is completely sold out, with fans due back at Broadwood for only the second time this season. Glasgow City boss Scott Booth admits it only adds to the anticipation.

"It’s unusual when you can hear everything a coach is saying. Sometimes it’s a good thing because they players know what you want, but a lot of the time you hear too much.

"Just having the fans in the background, so we can hear them while the football is getting kicked is what it’s all about and that’s what the players are looking forward to on Sunday.”

For Rangers it’s a bizarre situation. The Blue Belles, who require a win to stand any chance of Champions League qualification, head to City knowing that win could give their biggest rivals a title triumph.

"We’ll just play the game and take care of our business. Sunday’s game is about us going out onto the park, getting the performances levels on the park and playing in the style we want to play, dominating the ball, being relentless, taking our chances and getting the three points for Rangers.

"It’s been an eventual season and difficult for everyone. I think the players here at Rangers Football Club have dealt with it well, but it’s been a real learning curve for us in our first season as professional.”

A message from the Editor: Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.