Steve Clarke's Scotland 'madness' has method as critics silenced despite some hairy moments

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was method in Steve Clarke’s perceived madness. A lot has been made of this short World Cup qualifying campaign. This, though, was a game that seemed to go on for ever. Credit must go to Scotland for that because their first target was to draw the sting from the match and make it as ugly as possible. Well, consider this mission accomplished.

After recent wins in Warsaw and Athens, this again demonstrated that Clarke can get it right in difficult away venues. This wasn’t a victory, but it might eventually be as nourishing as one as a Scotland side that included some big calls from the manager established a first foothold in their bid to reach next summer’s World Cup in North America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denmark, the Pot One seeds, do not look like cast-iron group winners. The main threat may come from Athens. Both Denmark and Scotland will have felt alarm at the goals raining in for Greece against Belarus, who won 5-1. Wearing black armbands in memory of former SFA president Rod Petrie, who passed away last month, Scotland struggled to get going at first but after weathering an early period of sustained possession, if not goal threat, from Denmark, they grew in confidence.

Scotland put in a diligent and dogged display to draw 0-0 with Denmark. | PA

It was never going to be straightforward The pre-match dismay at the starting XI from some quarters – “What is Clarke thinking?” - was replaced by quiet respect for his judgement. Even the decision to keep Grant Hanley as a mainstay of the team in yet another qualifying campaign, which enraged so many, could not be faulted. The big No 5 made one fine block from Kasper Dolberg in the first half and was to the fore towards the end, as Denmark sought to turn the screw.

It was odd watching a team playing with two strikers. Amid all the pre-match chatter, few if anyone had predicted Clarke playing both Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes. Maybe the recent Oasis reunion had sparked something inside the manager as he dusted down the tactics book from the mid-1990s.

It was, ostensibly, two up front, although at first the two in question seemed to be more confused than anyone by the arrangement and were getting in the way of each other. Other than a Dykes header from Andy Robertson’s cross that looped wide, neither were presented with reasonable chances to score in the opening half but Clarke’s reasoning behind playing them both was clear to see just before the hour mark, when they combined in a move that should have resulted in Scotland going in front. In and out of the side at Birmingham City at present, Dykes’ decision to take a touch and then allow Rasmus Kristensen to get back and make a covering tackle perhaps betrayed his lack of match sharpness. Had he hit it first time, who knows?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some what-ifs for Scotland

Ben Gannon-Doak replaced him with ten minutes left. Adams made way for George Hirst at the same time. Perhaps Clarke sensed the chance for a smash-and-grab victory? Gannon-Doak hit the side-netting. There were other what ifs? Ryan Christie was the main man in that regard - or should that be culprit? One headed opportunity from John McGinn’s cross just needed to be cushioned towards the back post. He, however, sent it wide. Christie curled another shot high over from just outside the box.

Scotland launched the ball long and high from kick-off, like it was a Six Nations clash. The visitors got to the 15-minute mark still level, which was better than the last time they visited and had found themselves two down by that point. Scotland were protecting Angus Gunn adequately. A header from Morten Hjulmand from a free kick caused anxiety but was hit straight at the ‘keeper and the offside flag was up in the any case. Otherwise, Gunn was not tested, which was strange given Denmark were well aware that he had not played for his new club Nottingham Forest and were surely urged to put him under heavy bombardment.

One kick that went straight out of play, and sent Clarke into his dugout shaking his head, was evidence of the ‘keeper’s rustiness. But it was not at that point hurting Scotland, which was the main thing.

Scotland's Andy Robertson salutes the fans following the draw in Denmark. | PA

Aaron Hickey, making his first appearance for his country in 23 months, was up against his Brentford team-mate Mikkel Damsgaard and let no one down in that regard. A booking in the first half for kicking the ball away meant he put himself under unnecessary pressure, but it says everything that he didn’t shrink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, he grew in confidence and belief and might even have scored on 61 minutes. His snapshot from 16 yards out was pulled wide. He was replaced by Max Johnston with 20 minutes left to loud acclaim from the travelling fans although these cheers had barely died in their throats before Scotland were enduring a nervy wait as a VAR review checked a handball by the Scotland substitute.

Johnston had only been on the pitch a minute or so before he was booked for a handball with the Danes on the cusp of breaking. It was looking ominous when referee Daniel Siebert went to the screen to check, but he was not minded to upgrade. It was a tough cameo for Johnston, now with Derby County, but he mopped up well at the back post following another dangerous ball into the middle from the hosts. The Danes were throwing everything at is, as expected. After all, the consensus is that you must win your home matches.