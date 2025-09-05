Scotland began their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Denmark in Copenhagen.

Steve Clarke’s side put in a dogged and disciplined performance against the Group C top seeds at the Parken Stadion - and created a few moments of note of their own in what could prove to be a precious point in the quest to make the tournament in the Americas next summer.

In a match of few chances, Scotland defended resolutely, with the biggest scare coming when sub Max Johnston survived a VAR check for a red card just moments after coming on.

The draw against the Danes will give Scotland great heart as they head to Hungary next to face Belarus behind closed doors at the ZTE Arena. They lost their opening match 5-1 away to Greece in Piraeus.

We give each player a mark out of ten for their performance against the Danes in Copenhagen.

1 . Angus Gunn Despite not having played competitively this season with Nottingham Forest, Gunn won the battle for the gloves over Zander Clark and Liam Kelly. Elected to punch most of the crosses that came into his vicinity. Only save of note was from a header that would have been offside in any case. A more comfortable night than he perhaps envisioned. 6

2 . Aaron Hickey Made his first start for Scotland in nearly two years - but you would not have known. A calm and natural presence at this level. His only error was getting booked on 37 minutes for kicking the ball away. Lasted 69 minutes before being replaced by Max Johnston. A welcome return to international football. 8

3 . Grant Hanley The Hibs defender won't be many picks for the Scotland fans - but he is Steve Clarke's trusted lieutenant. He repaid the faith of his head coach. Positionally astute, he won almost all of his aerial battles and put in a succession of blocks. A centre-half masterclass from the 33-year-old. 9

4 . John Souttar The last time the Rangers defender played on the continent, he was part of a team that shipped six goals. Not tonight. Souttar was a great foil to Hanley and between them defended their goal very well. Never shied away from the physical battle against first Biereth and then Hojlund. 8