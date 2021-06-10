SFA want all Scottish school pupils watching Euro 2020 opener against Czech Republic

The Scotland squad being put through their paces at training. Picture: SNS

The match against the Czech Republic at Hampden this coming Monday represents the first time the national team will feature at an international tournament since the World Cup in France back in 1998.

The Group D fixture kicks off at 2pm, meaning the vast majority of children in the country will be in the classroom when Steve Clarke’s men take to the field.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell is asking schools across the nation to allow their pupils the opportunity to take a break from learning to watch the game. He has written to Shirley-Anne Somerville, the new cabinet secretary for education and skills, to request Holyrood throw their weight behind the request.

He wrote: “We want to use this as an opportunity to inspire the nation through the ‘Power of Football’.

“As you may know, we launched our new Scottish FA Football Strategy with the vision: ‘to harness the power of football to inspire the nation, transform lives and build a united and successful game.’

“We know the last year has been challenging for everyone, in particular children, and we hope that with the first game of the tournament on 14 June against the Czech Republic, we can help inspire a nation and hopefully give everyone something to cheer about!

“At 2pm on 14 June we are encouraging schools all over Scotland to watch our opening game in the classroom and help us cheer the nation on to Euro glory. Our plan is very simple, we will push out social media messages asking schools and communities to come together and share images, artwork and activity, culminating in classrooms across the country watching the game.

“We would love if you could support our idea to ‘Put Scotland on the Curriculum’.

"Furthermore you may be aware that schools are using educational material involving players who will be on the pitch. If that collateral was used on the build up to the match it would be a fantastic way to show how sport and education can go hand in hand.”

Message from the editor