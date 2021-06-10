Scotland midfielder John McGinn supports schoolgirl's campaign to show Euro 2020 Czech Republic game in class

Scotland's John McGinn in action during the UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Israel at Hampden (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Kick off at Hampden means pupils will still be in school across the country when Steve Clarke’s team start their first game at a major tournament in 23 years at 2pm on Monday.

And that prompted Poppy Lord to write to her headteacher at St Stephen’s Primary School appealing to see the match – a letter which was shared on social media by her dad Ricki, and the adorable appeal even reached Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn at the Scotland squad’s training base in Darlington.

The youngster made a convincing case for a “competition which may just seem like a football game but it is so much more than that” adding it could inspire a generation to follow their dreams and even pulling at the heart-strings by asking Ms Crombie to “imagine the smile on our beautiful faces if Scotland scored a goal”.

The Clydebank school then opened a poll on Twitter asking whether pupils should be allowed to watch the game in class, and midfielder McGinn weighed in, praising the youngster and urging the headteacher to give the green light.

As the squad assembled at the training HQ yesterday, McGinn tweeted: “Some letter Poppy and an even better school. C’mon Ms Crombie.”

The game will be shown on BBC One on Monday afternoon before ITV take over the Tartan Army terrestrial duties for the games with England and Croatia on June 18 and June 22.