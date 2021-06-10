Scotland v Czech Republic: Kick-off time, is Euro 2020 opener on TV, stream details, odds, Czech form guide

Scotland are playing their first match at a tournament in 23 years.

And they do so at Hampden Park with Czech Republic the first opponents in Group D with England and Croatia to follow.

It’s the match the nation have been waiting for with months of build-up following the win over Serbia in the Nations League final.

Here’s what you need to know to gear up for what is Scotland s biggest game since the summer of 98 in France...

Match details

Who: Scotland v Czech Republic

What: Group D, Euro 2020.

When: Monday, June 14, 2pm kick-off.

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow.

How to watch

All matches at the European Championships will be on terrestrial television. Scotland’s opener is being shown on BBC One and BBC One Scotland. Live coverage with Eilidh Barbour starts at 1.15pm.

The match can also be watched on BBC iPlayer.

A full match replay is being shown at 12.50am on Tuesday morning. Highlights of the match can be viewed on STV at 11.10pm.

Form

Scotland: LLDDWDW

Czech Republic: LLWWWDLLW

Team news

John Fleck will be available to Steve Clarke once more after testing positive for coronavirus. As of yet, there are no injury concerns for the Scotland boss and the entire squad returned negative Covid tests.

Czech Republic are also at full strength following their recent win over Albania. Tomas Kalas, Ondrej Celustka and Tomas Soucek all came through the match unscathed.

Previous meetings

This will be the tenth time the countries face one another. They have both won on four occasions with one draw.

Scotland have not lost to the Czechs since 2010 and the infamous 4-6-0 under Craig Levein in qualifying for Euro 2012. Roman Hubnik scored the only goal of the game. There was also heartache in the Hampden Park fixture with the visitors earning a 2-2 draw thanks to a stoppage time penalty.

Since then, it's been three wins on the bounce for Scotland.

Last match

The pair met in the recent Nations League. Back in October, Scotland won 1-0 thanks to a Ryan Fraser goal.

Bookmakers’ odds