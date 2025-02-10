The 17-year-old Scottish youth international made his full debut for Leeds United at the weekend.

Scotland youth international Sam Chambers has been tipped to have a big future in the game after impressing in his full Leeds United debut against Millwall in the FA Cup at the weekend.

The 17-year-old talent is highly rated at Elland Road and was handed his first start by Daniel Farke on Saturday, where he caught the eye of the watching Leeds fans despite their side losing 2-0 to Alex Neil’s side.

Chambers joined Farke’s first-team squad for last summer’s pre-season training camp in Germany after signing a two-year contract with the Whites in March 2024, and appeared from the bench in the club’s 3-0 win over Plymouth Argyle in November, before being handed his first senior start on Sunday. The Whites starlet has also been capped by Scotland at under-16, 17 and 19 level in recent years.

Starting on the wide right, Farke admitted Chambers’ training performances were why he rewarded him with a first senior start, and the German boss believes fans have now seen glimpses of what they can come to expect from the exciting academy product in the years to come.

“Such a young player has to adapt to the physicality of a pretty experienced Championship side,” said Farke following the game. “I didn't want to overdo it before the game, these are important experiences. He brings himself into pretty interesting situations, some channel runs to have some good chances. In training normally he scores 10 out of 10 in such situations. But I can't expect a 17-year-old, a bit nervous, to have the calmness he has in training."