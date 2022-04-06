Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers transfer priority, Celtic manager 'rated' by EPL giants, Hearts eye winger move, surprise exit on cards for Aberdeen legend

Hearts eye winger

Hearts could join the race for Livingston Alan Forrest. The winger is out of contract at the end of the season and attracting interest from around Scotland. Dundee United have been credited with an interest while the player had an option to join St Johnstone in January but remained at Livi where he has been a big player for David Martindale, scoring four times in the league. (Scottish Sun)

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morelos blow

A look at the main headlines and transfer speculation from around Scottish football. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Rangers have been dealt a huge blow with the new Alfredo Morelos is out injured until the summer. The Colombian underwent surgery on a thigh injury which was successful after being sent home during the international break. Morelos will miss crucial Europa League matches with Braga as well as the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic. A Rangers statement said: “He will return to training with the first team squad during pre season. We wish him well during his rehabilitation.” (The Scotsman)

Dons legend to exit

Andy Considine is set for a surprise exit from Aberdeen after his contract with the Dons expires at the end of the season. The experienced defender has recently returned to the first-team fold after a long-term injury. Jim Goodwin had spoken previously about keeping him beyond the season. But a u-turn will see the 35-year-old depart after nearly 570 competitive appearances for Aberdeen. (Daily Record)

Scotland-Ukraine double game

Scotland and Ukraine could play each other once in June with the fixture doubling up as a Nations League match as well as the all-important World Cup play-off match. The original game for last month was rescheduled for June due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The teams are in the same Nations League group with Scotland due to play Ukraine in June already. It is an option being considered by UEFA and FIFA due to the difficulty of the situation and the nature of the football calendar. (Scottish Sun)

Double Scotland injury blow

Scotland could be without two key players for the Ukraine World Cup play-off and a possible final with Wales for a place at the tournament. Defenders Nathan Patterson and Kieran Tierney are major doubts after suffering injuries that could keep them out for a number of months. The former will have surgery on an ankle injury, while Tierney has a knee issue. (The Scotsman)

Rangers transfer priority

A centre-back has been pinpointed as a transfer priority for Rangers if Connor Goldson leaves. The defender's contract expires at the end of the season and it doesn’t appear he will be penning a new deal. Goldson has almost been an ever present since arriving at Ibrox. Kenny Miller said: "If Connor Goldson leaves there's going to be a huge addition needed. He's been an ever-present, he's started pretty much every single game since he arrived at the club four years ago. He'll need to be replaced, that's the first one.” (Go Radio)

City rate Ange

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is highly rated by Manchester City. The Australian has been hugely impressive, as a personality and as a manager, since taking over in the summer and is on the verge of steering Celtic to a league title with a treble still up for grabs. It is understood senior figures in the City Football Group which has Manchester City and Postecoglou’s Yokohama F. Marinos under its umbrella. (BBC 5 Live)