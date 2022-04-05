Scotland hit by major double blow ahead of potential key June fixtures

Everton full-back Patterson, who has emerged as first-choice pick for the national team in recent months, is set to go under the knife due to an ankle issue, while Arsenal left-sided defender Tierney was absent from his club’s 3-0 defeat by Crystal Palace due to a knee issue.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Tierney, who has become a pivotal part of Scotland’s 3-5-2 formation, is to have a scan on the problem which arose after Scotland’s two matches against Poland and Austria last month. “He came back from international duty and felt something wrong in his knee,” said Arteta. “There is some damage there.” Arsenal fear the ex-Celtic player’s season is over.

Patterson, meanwhile, has already been assessed by medics about the condition of his ankle. The former Rangers defender has barely featured for struggling Everton under Frank Lampard, with the Toffees boss saying: "In terms of injuries, Nathan Patterson will be out for a certain period of time.

"He's been down to see a specialist for his ankle and we're looking at having a small operation later this week.”

At present, Scotland are expected to play their delayed World Cup semi-final play-off against Ukraine, which was postponed last month due to the Russian invasion of its neighbour. Scotland also have four Nations League matches in that period and Scotland may be without the services of both Tierney and Patterson should their injuries be as serious as anticipated.

