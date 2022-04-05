Rangers confirm Alfredo Morelos has had surgery and will be sidelined for several months

The Ibrox club issued a statement on Tuesday evening to confirm that the 25-year-old Colombian went under the knife to rectify his muscle issue.

Morelos was sent home from international duty with Colombia last week after he was diagnosed by their medical team as having a problem with his thigh.

He was then pictured upon his return to Scotland on crutches and subsequently missed Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Celtic in the cinch Premiership.

Alfredo Morelos has had an operation on his thigh.

While Rangers have not given a precise timescale on his return from injury, they say that they expect him to return for pre-season training ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

“Following an injury sustained whilst on international duty with Colombia, Alfredo Morelos has undergone surgery to his thigh,” Rangers communicated on their website.

“Our medical team are pleased with the outcome of the operation and his rehabilitation programme is underway.

“He will return to training with the first team squad during pre season. We wish him well during his rehabilitation.”