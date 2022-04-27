Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers' SPFL dispute, Celtic target reacts to interest, EPL side eye Hearts star, Hibs manager latest with 'strong' candidates

Villa want Hearts starlet

Premier League side Aston Villa are in talks to sign teenage midfielder Ethan Simpson from Hearts. The 15-year-old has impressed for the Tynecastle Park side’s youth sides as well as for Scotland. A number of English sides are understood to be keen but Villa have made the first move but compensation has not been agreed. (Daily Mail)

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic target on interest

Mohanad Jeahze has broken his silence on transfer interest from Celtic. The Iraq left-back international is currently with Swedish side Hammarby and has played his part in taking the side to the summit of the top-flight with the season having just started in Swede. Celtic have been linked with a £2million move for the player. “I can’t say much about that,” he said. “I’ve always been very clear. If I am going to leave Hammarby it will be for something better than Hammarby. I love it here in Hammarby.” (Scottish Sun)

Hibs manager latest

Roy Keane will hold talks with Hibs over becoming their next manager but he faces stiff competition for the role. The Manchester United legend became the favourite for the post on Tuesday with the former Celtic midfielder keen to return to the dugout. The Easter Road club have been compiling a shortlist of candidates with talks set to take place with interested parties. It is reported the quality of candidates is stronger than when Shaun Maloney was appointed. (Scottish Sun)

Kyogo tipped for EPL interest

All the latest headlines, news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Former Scotland star Pat Nevin reckons a host of Premier League sides “must" be watching Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi. The Japanese forward has made a huge impression since arriving in the summer. He scored his first goal after a long injury lay-off in the win over Ross County at the weekend. Nevin said: “I hope he doesn't move from Celtic, because it's been a joy to watch him there but there must be a host of Premier League clubs watching that guy, until an injury lately but wow, is he special." (The Scotsman)

New Buddies No.1?

Stephen Robinson is set to be reunited with goalkeeper Trevor Carson at St Mirren. He is currently on loan at Morecambe, where he played under Robinson as well as at Motherwell, from Dundee United. Carson is expected to agree a summer move to Paisley where he could be the replacement for Jak Alnwick. (Scottish Sun)

Cinch concern over Rangers dispute

There is concern at the SPFL over the sponsorship with cinch and whether the online car sales business may withhold some of the sponsorship money due at the end of the season because of the dispute with Rangers. £1.6million is set to be shared across the four SPFL leagues at the end of the season. Discussions have been held between Rangers and the SPFL to sort the situation. (Daily Record)

Hearts training ground dream