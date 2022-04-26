Hearts reveal training ground dream as Oriam situation discussed amid Aberdeen visit

The Edinburgh outfit currently uses the Oriam complex, which is part of the Heriot-Watt University Campus on the outskirts of the city, and have held a lease there for training purposes since 2004.

Upgrades to the Oriam, Scotland’s sports performance centre, has resulted in the likes of Scottish Football Association and the Scottish Rugby Union making use of the state-of-the-art facility.

Hearts’ current lease at the Oriam runs until 2029, but the club is exploring all avenues.

Chief executive Andrew McKinlay was due to visit Aberdeen’s new Cormack Park training base, which was built for around £13million at Kingsford, on Tuesday.

Hearts are happy with their situation at Oriam – which houses the academy and women’s teams – and conversations will take place with Ross Campbell, the chief executive of the Oriam, to look at ways to develop the partnership further.

“We are going to meet him to discuss future plans,” sporting director Joe Savage told supporters at a Foundation of Hearts open members event.

"They want to help us and are absolutely keen to help us and do what they can to develop the relationship and better it.

Hearts have been at Oriam since 2004. Picture: SNS

"For me personally having your own training ground is crucial for the personal development of your players. Going forward we would love to have our own training ground but I am not naive enough to sit here and think we can get it done next week or a year's time.

"We’ve got seven years left on the lease with the Oriam, we're just getting on with the job.”