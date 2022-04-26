The Celtic star a host of Premier League sides 'must be watching'

Nevin pinpointed Kyogo Furuhashi as the Parkhead star who has caught his eye.

At the weekend, the Japanese forward scored his first goal for the club since the double he struck in the Premier Sports Cup final win over Hibs in December.

Kyogo opened the scoring in a 2-0 win over Ross County, moving Celtic closer to the league title. It was his 17th in 29 appearances. A tally which would likely be a lot higher if not for a hamstring injury which kept him out for 20 games.

Even with his injury limiting his game time, his attributes and talent has impressed Nevin.

“I hope he doesn't move from Celtic, because it's been a joy to watch him there but there must be a host of Premier League clubs watching that guy, until an injury lately but wow, is he special,” he told Lord Ping.

Kyogo was included in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year, as chosen by the players. He is one of six Celtic players picked.

Meanwhile, the referee has been selected for the Old Firm clash this weekend at Celtic Park.

Pat Nevin believes Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi should be attracting interest from Premier League sides. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

John Beaton is the main in the middle and will officiate this fixture for the first time since October 2020.