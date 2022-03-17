Jim Goodwin lifts lid on Scott Brown's Aberdeen exit and reveals decision on club captaincy

Former manager Stephen Glass made Brown captain in the summer, replacing the goalkeeper, after the experienced midfielder arrived on a two-year-deal.

The former Celtic star has now departed less than a year into his contract and the armband will return to Lewis.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Jim Goodwin has made the decision for the remainder of the campaign and revealed he wants more than one leader in his Dons team.

Scott Brown left Aberdeen earlier this month. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“He had it prior to Scott coming up and then that change was made," he said. “We’ll give it back to Joe. He’ll be captain between now and the end of the season.

“Joe’s one of the most experienced members of the group. He’s been captain for plenty time since he’s been here. He leads by example. But we’ve got a number of other guys out there who could be captain as well.

“The armband thing, I think it’s a bit old fashioned to be perfectly honest with you. Do we really need a captain anymore? Do we need to have that type of person on the park? Every manager speaks about wanting 11 leaders out there.

“It’s an honour I suppose, more than anything, for someone to be captain of any football club. I know Joe takes great pride in wearing the armband and he’ll have it till the end of the season.”

The captain's armband at Aberdeen has returned to Joe Lewis . (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

No Brown fall-out

Goodwin, who has had the last two weeks to work with his team on the training ground between matches, spoke openly about Brown’s exit.

The 36-year-old joined Aberdeen as part of Glass' coaching staff and combined that with a playing role.

However, under the new management, Brown wouldn’t get the same opportunities on the training pitch – or as part of the starting XI – with Goodwin playing down any sort fall-out.

“It was best for all parties," he said. “The conversations between myself and Scott were really open and really honest.

"Regardless of what has been out there on social media or whatever, he left on great terms. He was very understanding of my situation here.

“Scott came to Aberdeen with the previous management team to get some coaching. I’m quite hands on as a manager. I do a lot of the day to day stuff. There really wasn’t going to be an opportunity for Scott on that front.

“Also on the playing side of things, we’ve got quite a few midfielders and I just didn’t feel Scott was going to play regularly between now and the end of the season. He kind of agreed that maybe it was best that we part company.

“But I have to say, he was an absolute pleasure to deal with. I didn’t know him before he came in. We had a few good tussles on the pitch as players and he was exactly what I expected. He was a model professional around the place, well liked within the dressing room and he left with a shake of the hand.”