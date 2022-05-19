Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers eye £1m defender, Celtic's 15-goal star coy on future, Hibs to make ex-Hearts midfielder new boss, Motherwell want rival's ace

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men took the lead in normal time through Joe Aribo and were so close to winning it late in extra-time when Ryan Kent had an effort saved by Kevin Trapp.

Aaron Ramsey was the player to miss his spot kick with Rangers now facing Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are all the latest headlines, news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL and Scottish football:

Rangers windfall miss

Rangers will miss out on a guaranteed jackpot of more than £25million after defeat in the Europa League final. If the Ibrox side had defeated Eintracht Frankfurt they would have earned automatic entry to the Champions League group stages and gone into Pot 1. It has been predicted it would earn the club £25million before commercial activity and gate receipts are factored in. (The Scotsman)

Ex-Celtic ace shows ‘lack of class’

Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson accused Chris Sutton of a "lack of class” following comments made by the ex-Celtic striker about the Ibrox club’s Europa League final loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. Sutton tweeted: “Great effort in the Europa League from Rangers and the players have given their all. With the amount of penalties they’ve been awarded this season I fancied them in the shootout mind. Well done to Frankfurt though.” Thomson responded: “Lack of class that as an ex player!! Don’t surprise me though!! To see fellow pros regardless of rivalry get beat like that, it’s a cruel game at best of times.” (Various)

All the latest news, headlines and transfer speculation from around the SPFL and Scottish football. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

United face Levitt wait

Dundee United have revealed they face a wait to see if they can retain the services of Dylan Levitt. The Manchester United midfielder was one of the team's best players but has returned to his parent club. United confirmed the expected exits of Benjamin Siegrist, Kevin McDonald, Adrian Sporle, Max Biamou and Florent Hoti but they are still in contract talks with Ian Harkes, Lewis Neilson, Flynn Duffy and Finn Robson. (The Scotsman)

Steelmen want midfielder

Motherwell have set their sights on Blair Spittal. The midfielder will leave Ross County once his contract expires after a productive season in the Premiership. He captained the Staggies a number of times as they reached the top six, scoring seven goals in 38 games in all competitions. (Scottish Daily Express)

Ex-Motherwell ace wanted by Rangers

Rangers have been credited with an interest in former Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre. West Brom are willing to listen to offers for the centre-back after he fell out of favour since Steve Bruce took charge. The 25-year-old earned a move to Wigan Athletic after an impressive campaign with the Steelmen. Kipre’s performances with the Latics saw West Brom sign him for £1million. The Baggies are keen to recoup that money with Rangers long-term admirers, while there is possible interest from Norwich City. (Birmingham Live)

Power to make Killie return

Alan Power is on the verge of a return to Kilmarnock, 12 months after leaving the club for St Mirren. A one-year deal is close to being completed for the 34-year-old who made nearly 150 appearances in his first stint at Rugby Park. He joined the Buddies last summer following Killie's relegation to the Championship. (Daily Record)

Abada on transfer speculation

Celtic ace Liel Abada has played down any speculation about a possible move following a very successful season at Parkhead. The Israeli star scored ten league goals on the way to the Premiership title. He said: “It’s not right now to talk about what will happen next. I just finished my first season at Celtic. I’m having fun here, I’m fine here. What will happen next? I cannot know.” (sport5.co.il)

Ex-Hearts midfielder set for Hibs job