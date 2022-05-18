Benjamin Siegrist among Dundee United departures as Dylan Levitt and Ian Harkes updates given

The Swiss stopper, who has been linked with Celtic in the past, was among a number of player departures announced by the Tannadice side on Wednesday including Adrian Sporle, Max Biamou and Florent Hoti.

Former Scotland midfielder Kevin McDonald is also among those leaving the club having joined on a short-term deal in February as he relaunched his career following a kidney transplant.

Dylan Levitt and Marc McNulty's loan spells have also ended with the pair returning to Manchester United and Reading respectively, although both are out of contract with their parent clubs this summer.

United are particularly keen to retain the services of influential playmaker Levitt, who scored six times from midfield last season, and are closely monitoring the Welsh international's situation at Old Trafford.

The Terrors are also locked in discussion with out-of-contract midfielder Ian Harkes in the hope that securing European football next season can convince their Player of the Year to extend his three-year spell on Tayside.

United have qualified for Europe for the first time in 10 years after finishing fourth in the Scottish Premiership last season with Tam Courts’ charges set to enter the Europa Conference League qualifiers at the third round stage.

Lewis Neilson, Flynn Duffy and Finn Robson are also in talks over new contracts while youngsters Nathan Cooney, Rhys Caves, Lennon Walker, Shaun Brown, Dom Naglik and Sam Lovie have all been released.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is one of five first-team departures from Dundee United. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

“We’d like to place on record our gratitude to all players who are moving on,” said United sporting director Tony Asghar.

“They have all played a part in the continuing success of the Club in their own unique way both this season and in previous years.

“I believe Dundee United will also have left a positive impression on all these players too. They will always be welcomed back at Tannadice as we wish them all the best in their future careers elsewhere.