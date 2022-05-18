Lee Johnson wins race to be next Hibs manager with former Hearts team-mate set to join him as number two

The Englishman, who has also managed Bristol City, Barnsley and Oldham impressed throughout the interview process and is viewed as less of a gamble than the Dane, who had captured the imagination of a vocal section of the Leith fanbase.

An official announcement is expected tomorrow.

After sacking two managers in one season and finishing eighth in the Premiership, owner Ron Gordon and the club hierarchy are looking for some stability and someone who can take the club back into the European spots and deliver silverware.

It was felt that Johnson, who has played in Scotland, for Hearts and Kilmarnock, has the credentials to deliver on that and, looking for someone to commit to a long-term project, he convinced the board he is the better, and less risky, prospect. They were also taken by the style of football preferred by the 40-year-old, and his winning mentality.

And, while Tomasson would have been the more popular choice with supporters, the club are confident that it will not take Johnson long to win them over and are predicting a busy summer of transfer business designed to take them into the 2022/23 campaign on a stronger footing.

Johnson will be joined by his long-time number two, fellow Hearts and Bristol City team-mate Jamie McAllister.

One of the first manager’s first tasks will be to rubber stamp the deal to bring in David Marshall as the club’s first choice goalkeeper.