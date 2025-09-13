Aberdeen frustration grows after drawing another blank as Jimmy Thelin has his say
Under-pressure Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin was left frustrated as their poor start to the season extended to four Premiership games without a goal in a 0-0 draw at home to Livingston.
The Dons handed debuts to Jesper Karlsson and Kevin Nisbet following deadline-day moves, in a bid to boost their shot-shy attack, but it was 69 minutes before midfielder Ante Palaversa struck their first shot on target.
For their part, Livingston worked hard and ensured the home side rarely troubled keeper Jerome Prior – and could have snatched a win themselves.
Thelin said: “We share the frustration of the fans. We feel the same. It’s a frustrating period at the moment. We have to do much more – my job and the players’ job is to give the fans the feeling from the team.
“That’s what we’re focusing on right now, taking it step-by-step and try to work us out of these results. It’s difficult to see positive things right now because of the frustration everybody is sharing, but there were not so many shots against us today.
“The chances we created in the first half and at the end were quite big. Sometimes when you’re on these runs, the rhythm isn’t quite there. The only thing to do is to keep working and get a performance that deserves the result and right now we’re not really there.”
Livingston boss David Martindale was pleased with his side’s effort and delighted to record a first clean sheet of the campaign.
“I think when you’ve got a clean sheet and a point on the back of it, you have to take that,” he said. “I’m definitely happy with the point, more so with the clean sheet built into that.
“First half, I don’t think we were ourselves. I don’t think we were aggressive enough, I don’t think we were brave enough. We spoke about that at half time and the second half performance was much better.
“We had a couple of good opportunities from open play and another couple from set pieces and we could have nicked it ourselves, but I don’t think Jerome [Prior] or [Dimitar] Mitov really had too much to do.”
Comments
