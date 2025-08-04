After spearing his flops at Fir Park, now head coach has to go again in Europe

Reactions speak louder than words. The Rangers camp have come out with all the right noises since head coach Russell Martin filleted his players at the weekend and now he - and the Ibrox fanbase - will be watching closely to see how they perform against Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday night.

This Champions League third qualifying round tie is an important one for Rangers. They are already assured a place in the Europa League, but reaching the play-offs - where they will face either Club Brugge or Salzburg - would be an excellent achievement given the state of flux, and indeed tumult, the team is in.

Martin has presided over three competitive matches: one win, two draws, a trio of unconvincing performances. Had Panathinaikos not been so meek in front of goal, it would be them preparing to face the Czechs. Rangers showed admirable fortitude in the last round, only to let their mask slip and revert to type with a sloppy display at Motherwell in the Premiership. As Martin said, they were lucky to draw 1-1.

Rangers trudge off after the 1-1 draw with Motherwell. | SNS Group

Old habits die hard. Martin alluded to that in his frank post-match interview at Fir Park. If that is the case, though, then we can expect a strong performance from Rangers against Plzen. Europe is where they have excelled over the past three seasons.

In that time, no manager has been quite as honest as Martin. His assessment of the squad chimed with many supporters and onlookers. The coach questioned work-rate, attention to instructions and attitudes. Will some his players have dropped their “egos”? Will they be given a chance to? Martin’s team selection for the visit of Plzen will be telling.

He made his ninth signing of an already frantic transfer window on Monday afternoon when Finland internationalist Oliver Antman arrived from Go Ahead Eagles. Rangers are believed to have spent upwards of £3 million for the winger, who will surely come in on the right flank. Depending on registration, he may not play on Tuesday, but should enhance the Ibrox forward line in time.

Plzen are without their star man

Rangers will hope they can unleash him on a play-off. Viktoria Plzen are a handy European outfit with recent experience of going deep in the Europa and Conference Leagues, but they are not a fearsome outfit. They arrive in Glasgow diminished after Lyon brokered a £7.5m deal for their star midfielder Pavel Sulc. Plzen came back from two goals down to overcome Swiss side Servette in the previous round, and last year defeated Hearts home and away in the Europa League play-off.

The goal at Ibrox is to take a lead over to Plzen next week - the beer capital of the Czech Republic. Ibrox has been a fortress for Rangers on the continent and regardless of the angst and rancour from Saturday, the players will need their backing.

In return, Martin and the fans want to see a proper response. Many of this squad are dining in the last-chance saloon. The number of new signings will hit double digits by the end of the month. Lyall Cameron and Cyriel Dessers were two in a minority to win praise from the manager after Motherwell and they are both pressing for starts. Who doesn’t make the starting XI will be just as revealing.

Cameron was the Rangers player chosen to do pre-match media duties, which is a clue in itself. “We know Saturday wasn't good enough,” the midfielder said. “I want to come on and help the team to win. We need to win games. We all understand the manager was justified at the weekend as we were not good enough. We need to show that this has motivated us to be better.”

