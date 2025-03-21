It was Scott McTominay who delivered the goods once again for Scotland, as his 33rd minute penalty ensured it was advantage Tartan Army in the Nations League relegation play-off with Greece.

The Napoli hitman continues to show up when it matters most for Steve Clarke’s side, with his expertly placed first-half penalty his 11th goal in his last 22 international appearances.

Earlier in the week, his international teammate John McGinn was quizzed on his ambition on becoming the nation’s top all-time goalscorer having reached his most recent milestone for the nation. However, it was McTominay who was able to move himself up the list following his vital spot-kick against Greece.

But how many goals would they goals would they need to move even further up the list of Scotland’s record goalscorer? Here are the top 15 Scottish players with the most international goals, from 1-15.

1 . Denis Law - 30 The late, great Denis Law is Scotland joint record goalscorer with 30 goals. The only Scot to ever win the Ballon d'Or, 'the Lawman' will be forever held in high-regard by football fans across the globe. His record of 0.55 goals per game is one of the best on this list.

2 . Sir Kenny Dalglish - 30 Alongside Denis Law, 'King' Kenny is THE Scottish football legend. One of few Scottish centurions, he scored 30 goals in 102 appearances.

3 . Hughie Gallacher - 23 Ex-Newcastle United footballer Hughie Gallacher scored 23 goals for Scotland in just 20 appearances. Born in Bellshill, he spent the bulk of his club career over the border, playing for the likes of Chelsea, Derby County and Notts County during the 1920s and 1930s.