It’s advantage Scotland in the Nations League play-off with Greece after a resolute display from Steve Clarke’s men saw them run out narrow 1-0 winners at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus.

Settled by a controversial 33rd minute penalty from Scott McTominay, Scotland were to forced fight for the win after being camped in their own half for the majority of the second period, though Craig Gordon’s goal was not breached as the Tartan Army celebrated another memorable victory in the competition.

With Ben Doak and Lyndon Dykes both injured, head coach Clarke made two changes from the 2-1 win over Poland in November, with Che Adams and Lewis Ferguson returning to the starting XI, the latter playing for Scotland for the first time in over a year due to injury.

Largely the better side in the first 45, heavy Greek pressure in the second-half saw Christos Tzolis cannon an attempt off the post, before they were awarded a penalty with 85 minutes on the clock, only for the referee to alter his decision after VAR ruled Grant Hanley’s foul took place outside of the box.

The sides will meet again at Hampden Park on Sunday, with kick off scheduled for 5pm.

1 . Craig Gordon - 7/10 Kept a clean sheet, but had very little to do in truth, despite strong Greek pressure in the second period.

2 . Anthony Ralston - 8/10 The Celtic man has performed very well for Scotland during this Nations League campaign and continued that against Greece. Made a terrific defensive header that halted a good opportunity for Christos Tzolis early on, made a brave block after 20 minutes too. An unheralded warrior.

3 . Grant Hanley - 7/10 Won the bulk of his aerial duels, though he was almost caught out early by a long ball through the middle. Performed well enough for a player who is clearly not at full match fitness. Breathed a huge sigh of relief when the referee overturned his decision to award Greece a late penalty after a VAR intervention.