It’s advantage Scotland in the Nations League play-off with Greece after a resolute display from Steve Clarke’s men saw them run out narrow 1-0 winners at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus.
Settled by a controversial 33rd minute penalty from Scott McTominay, Scotland were to forced fight for the win after being camped in their own half for the majority of the second period, though Craig Gordon’s goal was not breached as the Tartan Army celebrated another memorable victory in the competition.
With Ben Doak and Lyndon Dykes both injured, head coach Clarke made two changes from the 2-1 win over Poland in November, with Che Adams and Lewis Ferguson returning to the starting XI, the latter playing for Scotland for the first time in over a year due to injury.
Largely the better side in the first 45, heavy Greek pressure in the second-half saw Christos Tzolis cannon an attempt off the post, before they were awarded a penalty with 85 minutes on the clock, only for the referee to alter his decision after VAR ruled Grant Hanley’s foul took place outside of the box.
The sides will meet again at Hampden Park on Sunday, with kick off scheduled for 5pm.