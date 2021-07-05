Scotland fans are hoping for more scenes like this soon. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

It may have ended in the familiar group stage heartache, but Scotland men’s national team competing at a major international tournament for the first time since France 1998 was thrilling while it lasted.

David Marshall’s penalty save from Aleksandar Mitrovic’s penalty to clinch Scotland’s place at Euro 2020 is sure to be replayed by thousands of Scots for years to come, with the save ensuring the nation were able to witness their side at the European Championships for the first time in a generation.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, many fans are hoping qualification for a major tournament can be like buses and the team will be able to take part in the Qatar World Cup in December 2022.

Billy Gilmour is expected to play a huge role in the coming years for Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group).

And it’s certainly not a pipe dream either, while the Euro’s ultimately ended at the first stage, the tournament yielded plenty for Scotland fans to be positive about with the likes of teenage wonder kid Billy Gilmour shining on the big stage, while promising youngsters Nathan Patterson, David Turnbull and Che Adams still have their best years ahead of them in a navy jersey.

Where are Scotland currently placed in their World Cup qualifying group?

The squad were drawn against Denmark, Austria, Israel, Faroe Islands and Moldova in Group F.

For Steve Clarke and his team, the signs they can qualify for Qatar 2022 are already positive, as a thumping win over Faroe Islands, combined with draws against Israel and Austria, left them in second place in their qualification group at the beginning of the year.

Those five points gained in late March left the side within touching distance of European Championship semi finalists Denmark who currently top the group with three wins from three games.

Familiar foes Israel trail Scotland in third on four points, alongside Austria, who sit in fourth position.

Fingers will be crossed the Scots will be able to welcome a full house back for their Hampden Park games too, with the Tartan Army ready to open up their vocal chords to roar the team on as they did throughout the Euros.

When do Scotland play next? What are the full list of Scotland’s World Cup qualifying fixtures?

Scotland's next fixture will be a tough away tie at Kasper Hjulmand’s Denmark, with Scotland set to travel to Scandinavia in early September.

The side’s World Cup qualifying fixtures are as follows:

Denmark v Scotland - Wednesday 1 September 2021 - 7.45pm

Scotland v Moldova - Saturday 4 September 2021 - 7.45pm

Austria v Scotland - Tuesday 7 September 2021 - 7.45pm

Scotland v Israel - Saturday 9 October 2021 - 5pm

Faroe Islands v Scotland - Tuesday 12 October 2021 - 7.45pm

Moldova v Scotland - Friday 12 November 2021 - 7.45pm

Scotland v Denmark - Monday 15 November 2021 - 7.45pm

A message from the Editor: