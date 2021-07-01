Euro 2020: ‘Excellent’ behaviour of Hampden-bound fans praised by ScotRail

The compliment from the train operator came in contrast to the Scottish Government’s vain pleas for Scotland fans not to travel to London for the clash against England two weeks ago.

Ticket holders travelled free on trains from Glasgow city centre to the four tournament matches at the stadium on the south side, in a deal with Glasgow City Council and UEFA.

The last one, on Wednesday night, involved 21 shuttles for the Sweden v Ukraine game.

Hampden hosted Scotland's games against the Czech Republic and Croatia. Picture: ScotRail

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “The train operator is praising supporters for their excellent behaviour while queuing for the train shuttle services between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida.”

Operations director David Simpson said: “We’re really pleased supporters followed the widely-publicised advice from ScotRail to arrive early to catch their shuttle train to Hampden.

“We managed to take nearly 15,000 fans to the four games for free without any significant problems."

