Euro 2020: ‘Excellent’ behaviour of Hampden-bound fans praised by ScotRail

ScotRail today praised the 15,000 Euro 2020 fans who travelled to Hampden Park by train for their “excellent” behaviour.

By Alastair Dalton
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 4:45 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The compliment from the train operator came in contrast to the Scottish Government’s vain pleas for Scotland fans not to travel to London for the clash against England two weeks ago.

Ticket holders travelled free on trains from Glasgow city centre to the four tournament matches at the stadium on the south side, in a deal with Glasgow City Council and UEFA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The last one, on Wednesday night, involved 21 shuttles for the Sweden v Ukraine game.

Hampden hosted Scotland's games against the Czech Republic and Croatia. Picture: ScotRail

Read More

Read More
Euro 2020: LNER trains from Scotland sold out despite ticketless Tartan Army fan...

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “The train operator is praising supporters for their excellent behaviour while queuing for the train shuttle services between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida.”

Operations director David Simpson said: “We’re really pleased supporters followed the widely-publicised advice from ScotRail to arrive early to catch their shuttle train to Hampden.

“We managed to take nearly 15,000 fans to the four games for free without any significant problems."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Hampden ParkScotland
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.