Can England beat Denmark to reach the Euro 2020 final?

The Three Lions roared on to the semi finals at the weekend, as the only home nation left in the European Championships soared past Ukraine in the quarter finals with a 4-0 win.

Gareth Southgate’s side, who have yet to concede a goal at the tournament, emerged with a thumping win in front of 11,880 spectators at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome thanks to goals from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, plus a brace from captain Harry Kane.

The win means England have reached the semi final stage of a major tournament for the second time in a row and have set up a mouth-watering tie against Kasper Hjulmand’s Denmark, who themselves defeated Czech Republic 2-1 in Baku to reach the last four stage.

England's Harry Kane and Harry Maguire both scored in England's quarter final victory over Ukraine last weekend. Photo credit Alan Harvey - SNS Group.

The prize for the teams could not be much bigger, as England look to reach a major tournament final for the first time since 1966 and Denmark look to add to their 1992 triumph.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the match.

What time is England vs Denmark?

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England, Wednesday 7th July 2021, 8pm

Euro 2020 is drawing to a close, but this Wednesday’s semi final clash is sure to have plenty interest for the neutral fan.

The Three Lions enter the game as slight favourites and, should they win, the hope that that ‘football is coming home’ could finally become a reality for England fans.

However, despite being at home, the England team will be fully aware of the challenge they face in Denmark.

The Danes are the last side to beat England at Wembley, emerging victorious last October thanks to a 35th minute Christian Eriksen penalty in the Nations League. Hjulmand’s side are also on the crest of a wave, winning their last three matches and scoring an impressive 10 goals in the process.

For England manager Gareth Southgate, he’ll be hoping it’s a third time lucky with England after seeing his side lose to Croatia at this stage during the 2018 World Cup finals. He also famously missed the crucial spot kick that handed Germany a penalty shoot out victory over England during Euro 96.

How can I watch England vs Denmark?

The crucial tie will be shown on ITV/STV and ITV player/STV player.

The coverage begins at the earlier time of 6:30pm and the show will run through to 10:30pm, though the programme time will extend if the game goes to extra time and/or penalties.

Who will England/Denmark play next if they win?

Come kick off, both sides will know which side they will face in the European Championship final with the first semi final taking place just 24 hours beforehand.

The winner’s opponents in the final will be either Italy or Spain, with the sides facing each other at the Wembley Stadium in London at 8pm on Tuesday evening. The final will take place on Sunday July 11, with kick off scheduled for 8pm.

