Scotland Women: Pedro Martinez Losa names first squad ahead of World Cup double-header

Martinez Losa took over as the SWNT boss in July as Shelley Kerr’s permanent successor, with the remit of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Scotland are in a five-team group alongside Ukraine, Faroe Islands, Hungary and Spain and begin their campaign in Budapest against the Hungarians on Friday, September 17, before taking on the Faroes at Hampden on Tuesday, September 21.

Martinez Losa, who has held previous roles was with Bordeaux and Arsenal Women, must do without Kim Little, who announced her retirement from the international stage last week, but has recalled Rangers midfielder Jane Ross into the group after she missed the past two matches.

Manchester City’s Caroline Weir is included, fresh from representing Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics, but there are no places for Fiona Brown and Christie Murray, who are both recovering from injury.

Kansas City defender Rachel Corsie will captain the team, while seven players who ply their trade in the Women’s Super League in Scotland have been included.

There are second call-ups for Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Eartha Cummings and Rangers defender Brianna Westrup, who were brought into the group for the summer friendlies against Northern Ireland and Wales.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Eartha Cumings (Charlton Athletic), Jenna Fife (Rangers).