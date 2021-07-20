Scotland national team line-up former Arsenal coach as Shelley Kerr's permanent successor

Former Arsenal Ladies coach Pedro Martinez Losa (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

The national team has been led by former Stirling Albion manager Stuart McLaren since Shelley Kerr’s departure last December, but a permanent appointment is being prepared ahead of World Cup qualifiers beginning.

McLaren stepped into the role as caretaker and used the latest round of fixtures in June to field several players on the fringes of the national squad, including Hibs defender Leah Eddie who gained her first cap, in friendlies with Northern Ireland and Wales.

However a new permanent head coach is being sought and sources in France have suggested Girondins de Bordeaux boss Pedro Martinez Losa – who helped Arsenal to the FA Cup in 2016 during four years in charge of the Gunners – is next in line for the job.

The 45-year-old Spaniard has also worked in the women’s game in his homeland and the USA.

It has been a year of much change in women’s football after Kerr’s departure on Christmas Eve and McLaren’s temporary appointment. This summer Rangers appointed Craig McPherson to the club’s SWPL team alongside Malky Thompson and Glasgow City’s head coach Scott Booth also announced his departure for Birmingham after six years. The former Aberdeen striker has been replaced by former Hibs boss Grant Scott at the Scottish champions.

Kerr has moved south to take up the technical lead role with the English national teams.

In September, Scotland play Hungary in World Cup qualifying.

