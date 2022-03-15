Scotland v Ukraine play-off: Fifa discuss giving Ukraine a bye to 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Ukraine's visit to Hampden Park on March 24 has been delayed following the Russian invasion, with the World Cup play-off semi-final now set to take place in June, along with the rescheduled final against either Wales or Austria, who go head-to-head in the other semi-final in Cardiff as planned later this month.

Fifa has held talks with the four national associations over play-off rescheduling and Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney says the idea of giving Ukraine a bye to what would be only their second World Cup was considered.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mooney said: "It was a Welsh perspective that if it could be accommodated it could be a really good thing to do.

Scotland's World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine has been delayed until June due to the Russian invasion.

"It's something as a human being you would say, 'OK if they're not ready to play in June should they be given a bye'.

"There was some loose discussion around it, saying could you get an extra space for Ukraine because of the horrendous time they are going through.

"But it would mean an extra team in the World Cup as there's three teams left - ourselves, Scotland and Austria - and it's a big thing for us to qualify for the World Cup.

"From our perspective we'd have been very comfortable with giving Ukraine a bye with the other three fighting it out amongst ourselves (for one place).

"But there's the integrity of the competition, and with the tournament (lasting) only 28 days to try and fit that sort of thing in would be very difficult. The feeling was that a 28-day tournament wouldn't facilitate it."

The talks with Fifa also centred around the impact of play-off rescheduling on Nations League fixtures already scheduled for June when, ironically, Scotland are also due to take on Ukraine at Hampden.

Mooney said: "We want to give Ukraine as much time as they can to declare they are OK to play in June.

"I'm not aware of any conversation that it could be anything beyond June.

"It's a possibility (that Ukraine won't play) but no-one wants to see that.

"Our principles are trying to protect the Nations League games as well but bearing in mind that the final to get to the World Cup will take precedence.

"What we are trying to do is to protect as best we can the supporter trips as well.

"It's difficult because if we do insert a match, something has to give. We can't have players playing every two days.

"There are options floating around and we hope to have decision in the next week or two."

Scotland have said they will play an away friendly against the losers of the Wales v Austria tie on March 29 – the initial date of the final.

But Mooney says neither that or a potential friendly against the losers of the Czech Republic-Sweden play-off were Wales to beat Austria has been agreed.

"We are working on a second match but as of now it's not agreed," Mooney said.

"We are in discussions with UEFA and FIFA and other federations."

Noel Mooney was speaking at a National Lottery Football Weekends event. The campaign will make over 100,000 tickets available on a 'Buy One Get One Free' basis for National Lottery players for selected matches as a 'thank you' for over £12.5 million of funding they helped provide to community football clubs during the Covid pandemic. To find out more visit www.thenationallotteryfootballweekends.co.uk.