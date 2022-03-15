Scotland squad: Aaron Hickey called up, Rangers star returns, David Marshall recalled for March friendlies

The Bologna full-back is the only new face in the 24-man line-up but there is a recall for goalkeeper David Marshall following his recent loan move to Queens Park Rangers from Derby County, where he had fallen out of favour.

Marshall had not been picked since starting all three of Scotland’s group fixtures at Euro 2020 last summer but the 37-year-old returns after making 11 consecutive appearances in the Championship for the Londoners.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is also back in the Scotland fold after a 16-month absence following his return from injury. The 30-year-old won the last of his 10 caps in a 1-0 defeat in Israel on November 18, 2020 – just days after playing his part in the penalty shoot-out win over Serbia that clinched Scotland’s place in the Euros.

Hickey, meanwhile, who has yet to be capped at Under-21 level after requesting to be left out of recent squads, has become an established first-team regular at the Serie A side following his £1.5m move from Hearts in September 2020.

The 19-year-old has reportedly been attracting interest from English Premier League clubs due to his impressive performances in the Italian top flight, which include scoring four goals in 26 appearances for Bologna this season.

Everton full-back Nathan Patterson has retained his place despite managing just 45 minutes of action since making a £12m move from Rangers in January, while Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has also been recalled after missing out on the last squad.

Scotland are playing Poland at Hampden on March 24 instead of their postponed World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine and will then face the losers of the Wales v Austria play-off away from home on March 29.

Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for the friendlies against Poland and either Wales or Austria. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Poland had been due to play Russia but have been given a bye into a World Cup play-off final against either Czech Republic or Sweden on March 29 after Russia were kicked out of the competition.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Hearts), Liam Kelly (Motherwell), David Marshall (QPR).

Defenders: Grant Hanley (Norwich), Jack Hendry (Brugge), Hickey (Bologna), McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal).

Aaron Hickey, pictured in action for Bologna against Lazio in a Serie A match last month, has been called up to the Scotland senior squad for the first time. (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen), Billy Gilmour (Norwich, on loan from Chelsea), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton) Jacob Brown (Stoke), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lyndon Dykes (QPR).