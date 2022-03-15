Steve Clarke reveals Ryan Fraser apology as he addresses Newcastle winger's Scotland future

Steve Clarke has challenged Ryan Fraser to win back his Scotland place after revealing the Newcastle winger has apologised for pulling out of the previous squad.

The former Aberdeen and Bournemouth forward withdrew from the camp for the November double-header against Moldova and Denmark that sealed Scotland's place in the World Cup play-off semi-finals after citing a calf injury.

However, the winger was pictured in training with Newcastle the same day, infuriating Clarke, who has opted to leave the 28-year-old out of his squad for the upcoming friendlies against Poland and either Wales or Austria.

Fraser has been in superb form for the resurgent Magpies under new boss Eddie Howe and Clarke insisted the door is not closed on his return to the international fold, so long as he continues to impress at club level.

Ryan Fraser has been left out of the latest Scotland squad but the door has not been closed on an international return. (Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga - Pool/Getty Images)

"I had a chat with Ryan," Clarke said. "There was a situation in November when Ryan didn't come with the squad but trained with his club. Ryan has apologised for that situation.

"I had a good chat with him but I've decided not to pick him in this camp.

"We've agreed that Ryan's club form will determine whether he's involved in the next camps.

"Basically it's down to Ryan on how he performs for his club."

Fraser has four goals in 22 appearances for Scotland.

On his recent form, Clarke added: "He's done well recently. I've watched him live and I've seen him.

"I had a conversation with Ryan and we are both in agreement that this is the right way forward."

