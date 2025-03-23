Steve Clarke has named his Scotland starting XI for the Nations League playoff clash against Greece at Hampden Park.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has named his starting XI for the crucial Nations League playoff second leg against Greece at Hampden Park this evening (kick off: 5pm) as his side look to retain their place in the League A of the competition.

The Tartan Army enter the game in Mount Florida with the advantage, after Scott McTominay’s first-half penalty secured a 1-0 win in Thursday’s first leg in Piraeus. The win in Greece continued Scotland’s good recent form, and saw extended their winning run to three games, following late victories against Croatia and Poland in November.

As for tonight’s visitors Greece, Thursday’s defeat was only their second loss in their last eight games, with Ivan Jovanović’s winning all bar one of their Nations League games. After missing out on automatic promotion to League A on goal difference, Greece will be desperate to turn the tie around in Glasgow and secure promotion from League B.

Kieran Tierney is in the Scotland squad for the game against Greece in the Nations League at Hampden Park this evening. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group / SFA

After being ruled out of the first leg in Piraeus, Scotland are able to welcome back Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie to the starting XI following his one match suspension. Ben Doak, Lyndon Dykes, Ryan Gauld, Lewis Morgan and long-term absentee Aaron Hickey are ruled out of the squad through injury. Everton right-back Nathan Patterson and Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland have not been included.

As for his starting XI, Clarke has kept faith with the same back four that defended tirelessly in Thursday’s first leg in Greece, with Rangers centre-back John Souttar paired alongside Birmingham City veteran Grant Hanley in the centre of defence, with Celtic’s Anthony Ralston and captain Andy Robertson in the full-back positions. Kieran Tierney has to be content with a place on the bench again.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon becomes the joint-fourth most capped Scotland player of all time, earning his 81st Scotland cap at Hampden. Billy Gilmour and Norwich City’s Kenny McLean are partnered in the middle of the park, while John McGinn and Christie start either side of McTominay in an advanced, but narrow, midfield three. Torino’s Che Adams leads the line.

Scotland XI: Craig Gordon, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Grant Hanley, Billy Gilmour, Kenny McLean, John McGinn, Ryan Christie, Scott McTominay, Che Adams.