Scotland will target a much needed three Nations League points this weekend when they return competitive action with a trip to Zagreb to face Croatia (kick off: 5pm).

Steve Clarke’s side are without a competitive win in over a year, and head to the Croatian capital on Saturday to face Luka Modric and co. before they return to their Hampden Park home to host Portugal the following Tuesday as they look to kick-start their stuttering form.

The head coach must do it without the trio of Angus Gunn, Lawrence Shankland and Greg Taylor, who all pulled out of his squad earlier this week to add to Scotland’s mounting injury list that already includes key players John McGinn, Scott McKenna and Aaron Hickey.

With injury piling up, the Scotland head coach has included a number of uncapped players in his squad. Nicky Devlin, Jack MacKenzie, Andy Irving and Liam Lindsay have all received their maiden call-ups to the national squad, with Aberdeen forward Kevin Nisbet has also been included in the squad to end his year-long international exile.

But how are Scotland likely to line-up for the game vs Croatia on Saturday? Here’s how The Scotsman predict Scotland will line-up for the game.

GK: Craig Gordon With Angus Gunn ruled out through injury, the Hearts goalkeeper will make a surprise return to the Scotland starting XI at the age of 41.

RB: Anthony Ralston Will face pressure from Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devlin for a spot, but Ralston appears to be the preferred choice for Steve Clarke with Nathan Patterson and Aaron Hickey still missing.

CB: John Souttar With Scott McKenna ruled out, the Rangers centre-back is likely to start. He has formed part of a defence that has kept five clean sheets in the last six games and has started the season in strong form.