Here's how we expect Scotland to line-up against Croatia in Zagreb this Saturday. Cr: SNS Group.Here's how we expect Scotland to line-up against Croatia in Zagreb this Saturday. Cr: SNS Group.
Here's how we expect Scotland to line-up against Croatia in Zagreb this Saturday. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Scotland starting XI vs Croatia: Injury forces Clarke into 5 changes for Nations League tie in Zagreb

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 10th Oct 2024, 14:25 GMT
Updated 12th Oct 2024, 10:06 GMT

Here’s how we predict Scotland to line-up for the Nations League clash against Croatia in Zagreb.

Scotland will target a much needed three Nations League points this weekend when they return competitive action with a trip to Zagreb to face Croatia (kick off: 5pm).

Steve Clarke’s side are without a competitive win in over a year, and head to the Croatian capital on Saturday to face Luka Modric and co. before they return to their Hampden Park home to host Portugal the following Tuesday as they look to kick-start their stuttering form.

The head coach must do it without the trio of Angus Gunn, Lawrence Shankland and Greg Taylor, who all pulled out of his squad earlier this week to add to Scotland’s mounting injury list that already includes key players John McGinn, Scott McKenna and Aaron Hickey.

With injury piling up, the Scotland head coach has included a number of uncapped players in his squad. Nicky Devlin, Jack MacKenzie, Andy Irving and Liam Lindsay have all received their maiden call-ups to the national squad, with Aberdeen forward Kevin Nisbet has also been included in the squad to end his year-long international exile.

But how are Scotland likely to line-up for the game vs Croatia on Saturday? Here’s how The Scotsman predict Scotland will line-up for the game.

With Angus Gunn ruled out through injury, the Hearts goalkeeper will make a surprise return to the Scotland starting XI at the age of 41.

1. GK: Craig Gordon

With Angus Gunn ruled out through injury, the Hearts goalkeeper will make a surprise return to the Scotland starting XI at the age of 41. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Will face pressure from Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devlin for a spot, but Ralston appears to be the preferred choice for Steve Clarke with Nathan Patterson and Aaron Hickey still missing.

2. RB: Anthony Ralston

Will face pressure from Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devlin for a spot, but Ralston appears to be the preferred choice for Steve Clarke with Nathan Patterson and Aaron Hickey still missing. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
With Scott McKenna ruled out, the Rangers centre-back is likely to start. He has formed part of a defence that has kept five clean sheets in the last six games and has started the season in strong form.

3. CB: John Souttar

With Scott McKenna ruled out, the Rangers centre-back is likely to start. He has formed part of a defence that has kept five clean sheets in the last six games and has started the season in strong form. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
He hasn't started for Scotland since being sent off in the 5-1 Euro 2024 defeat to Germany. However, with Grant Hanley out of favour at Norwich City and out of form with Scotland, Porteous is in line for an international recall.

4. CB: Ryan Porteous

He hasn't started for Scotland since being sent off in the 5-1 Euro 2024 defeat to Germany. However, with Grant Hanley out of favour at Norwich City and out of form with Scotland, Porteous is in line for an international recall. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandCroatiaUEFA Nations LeagueSteve ClarkeLawrence Shankland
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice