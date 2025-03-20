Scotland return to competitive action for the first time in 2025 tonight, as they travel to Piraeus to take on Greece in the first leg of the Nations League play-off.

Once the Tartan Army’s Nations League destiny is decided though, Steve Clarke will begin the task of preparing his side for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, beginning in September, as he looks to lead his side back to their first World Cup for almost 30 years - and why not?

The team has not qualified for a World Cup since 1998, but recent performances, including qualification for back-to-back European Championships, suggest a squad capable of competing at a high level, and fans are finally believing that Clarke’s squad can not only make it to major tournaments regularly - but they feel they can also compete.

We asked AI tool ‘Grok’ for a little bit of help, and this is what it thinks Scotland’s starting line up would look like if they qualify for next year’s tournament in USA, Canada and Mexico after analysing current players, emerging talents, and the tactical preferences of Clarke.

1 . GK: Angus Gunn At 29 in 2025 (turning 30 in January 2026), he'll be in his prime by the World Cup. His return from injury and consistent club form make him a lock in for Scotland by 2026, unless a major setback occurs, according to Grok.

2 . RB: Aaron Hickey The dynamic full-back has versatility and attacking flair. Injuries have hampered his last 18 months, but if he regains fitness and form, he's likely to get the nod over Nathan Patterson, who has struggled for minutes at Everton since arriving at Goodison Park.

3 . CB: John Souttar The Rangers ace has proven reliable in big matches, including a memorable goal against Denmark in 2021. His physicality and experience make him a mainstay, especially as older defenders like Grant Hanley (33 in 2025) may fade by the time the World Cup comes around.