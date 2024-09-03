Scotland boss Steve Clarke has injury concerns ahead of the Nations League double header against Poland and Portugal this week.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is set to be dealt an injury blow ahead of the Nations League opener against Poland after it was reported only eight players were able to take part in training yesterday.

The Tartan Army boss named a 24-man squad last week, but has already had to call up Dundee stopper Jon McCracken after Kilmarnock goalkeeper Robby McCrorie was forced to pull out and reports now claim there are more players that could exit the camp ahead of Thursday’s game at Hampden Park.

One of those expected to miss out is Torino forward Che Adams, with the Daily Record citing the striker is definitely out of the squad, while Billy Gilmour, Scott McTominay, Lewis Morgan and Ryan Gauld only arrived at Lesser Hampden this morning. The report adds that Clarke is mulling over replacements with his squad stretched, but that he is awaiting on a final head count before doing so.

The head coach is looking to respond to a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign that saw them pick up just one point from a possible nine, but faces a daunting set of fixtures after their promotion to the Nations League League A, including an away trip to Portugal on Saturday following the game against Poland. Scotland are on a run of just one win from their last 12 games, though assistant boss John Carver has laughed off the notion that the manager is under any pressure.

“Let’s not forget that our recent games have been against top sides,” said Carver. “And top sides in the world, not just in Europe. So let’s have a bit of realism here. It’s going to be tough because the next six games are going to be exactly the same, coming against top nations. But would you not rather have that? I would. I would rather be playing against Portugal and Poland and Croatia in the next six games because that is challenging. It’s going to be tough, we know that. But I’m sure if you are Tartan Army you want to play games like that.”