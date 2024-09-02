Steve Clarke (left) and John Carver have reconvened in Glasgow ahead the forthcoming Nations League double-header against Poland and Portugal (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Scotland assistant manager believes fans still behind Steve Clarke as new era begins

John Carver is confident Scotland can still count on the firm backing of the Tartan Army despite this summer’s group stage exit at Euro 2024.

Steve Clarke’s side must aim to start putting things right on the pitch when they face Poland and Portugal in League A of the Nations League in the coming days. Carver stressed that it won’t be easy. He said fans might need to be realistic.

Carver claimed not to have met any dissatisfied supporters since the events of the summer – although it must be noted that he lives in England.

“The amount of people I’ve met since the Euros who have come up to me, and not one person has come up to me and said they were disappointed,” he said. “They’ve actually said how much of a great time they’ve had, it’s been a great journey. So that gives you a little bit of a lift, the fact that people are saying that.”

“I know you are going to have people who are going to criticise and they have got a right to say that. But I listen to the ones who have come face to face with me and tell me what they thought. There is disappointment, but people are realistic as well.”

Carver acknowledged that the finals in Germany did not go to plan. He stressed no one was hurting more than him.

He warned against expecting a quick fix as Scotland begin a new rebuilding phase. Carver’s contention that the Tartan Army remain firmly on side is borne out by ticket sales for the Poland match at Hampden Park on Thursday, which is close to being a sell-out.

Clarke is hoping to have a full complement of players although call-offs are still expected following weekend matches. Club commitments at home and abroad meant only eight players had arrived in time to train today, Monday.

Clarke has already been forced to call in another goalkeeper. Jon McCracken is the first Dundee player in over 20 years to be picked for the Scotland senior squad. The 24-year-old replaces injured Kilmarnock ‘keeper Robby McCrorie.

It appears the door is now closed on Craig Gordon, who won the most recent of his 75 caps against Finland in a pre-Euros warm-up match in May. Despite the 41-year-old having won his place back at Hearts, Clarke has chosen to look elsewhere.

Gordon stressed last week that he would always be available for international duty despite the disappointment of being left out of the final squad for Euro 2024. “I would never be able to say no,” he said.

Gordon was spared the criticism aimed at the players and, specifically, Clarke in the aftermath of being eliminated at the first stage again.

“I think we all took criticism, let’s be honest,” said Carver. “If it’s getting at Stevie, then it’s getting at all of us. We are all one squad. One party. One team. We all have to take it. There was huge disappointment, from the players, the staff and no one was more disappointed than myself.

“It is a new start because a new competition is starting,” he added. “Let’s not forget we are now in Group A of the Nations League. That has to be a huge incentive for all these players, all the newcomers.