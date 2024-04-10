Captain hits 150 caps - she is deserving of all the praise

With pressure piled on the shoulders of Scotland Women head coach Pedro Martinez Losa and her teammates prior to kick-off, it was perhaps fitting that their long-serving leader Rachel Corsie was comfortably the best player on the park in last night’s 1-0 win over Slovakia. Situated at the base of the midfield, the Aston Villa star was a real leader on a night which saw her win an astonishing 150th cap.

Unlike many of her younger teammates, the 34-year-old has been to a major tournament with Scotland. However, her desire to drag her country back there again next summer is as strong as it ever was and it poured out of her performance last night. A true legend of the Scottish women’s game, she deserves every bit of praise coming to her.

Pedro’s heated press conference

The Spanish head coach’s heated press conference was eye-popping to say the least. Asked for his take on the win, Martinez Losa immediately launched into a rant that continued his claim that the Scottish media have built a ‘negative narrative’ around his team. In the lead up to the game he claimed there had been no mention of the team’s seven game unbeaten run in 2023 (there was, here’s the link) and, despite his claims to the contrary, the 50-year-old is evidently feeling the pressure.

He cited his mission on arrival to Scotland was to lift some “very basic standards across the country“ and change “the lack of opportunities for players”. In contrast, his claim around the same time last year was that his mission was to ensure Scotland could begin to “compete with major nations”. When you consider the starting line-up included just two players under the age of 29 last night and that he has hauled off some of Scotland’s best young players at the interval in recent games, you could also argue there is still a lack of opportunities for players.

So to launch an attack on the media within last night’s press conference that have worked tirelessly to bring coverage of the Scottish women’s game to the masses was grossly unfair. People are desperate to see Scotland Women succeed, so his suggestions that a negative narrative has been built by them is wide of the mark. The truth is, under his management, this Scotland side do not pass the eye test.

Result more important than the performance - and they got the win they needed

Scotland’s performance was gritty at best, however, if last night’s 1-0 win puts them onto a run that sees them end their tournament exile then few will care. Last night was must-win territory and the tension around Hampden in the week leading up the game was evidence of that.