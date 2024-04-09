Scotland Women head coach Pedro Martinez Losa says criticism of his side’s recent form has been ‘unacceptable’ following their 1-0 Euro 2025 qualifying win over Slovakia at Hampden Park.

Sophie Howard’s header just after the hour mark handed Scotland their first competitive win in 16 months and relived the pressure on the Spanish head coach. That said, the victory didn’t seem to improve the 50-year-old’s mood all too much as he took aim at the media during an inflamed press conference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what Martinez Losa had to say following the 1-0 win over Slovakia.

“Finally we won a competitive game, didn’t we?” said the Spaniard afterwards. “We had 70-30 possession of the opponent, we concede one goal in the last four games. For some journalists friendlies doesn’t count. A difficult opponent. We knew the difficult of the opponent on the ball especially. The team is showing a lot of character, I’m very proud of my players because they play in a narrative totally manipulated and it is unacceptable.

“There is a narrative to tell the people that they have not won a game since we lost to Republic Of Ireland. They describe that as a narrative when we have won nine games since that day. What we have done more since that Ireland game is win. We won nine games. We lost five. Against number two in the world and number seven in the world.

“That is the narrative. I understand narrative, the players understand the narrative. We always want to win and make Scotland proud.

“The players do feel that. They feel the negativity. But we are happy. What we need here is for us all to be on the same page. We are giving the team the character and consistency. That is four points from the first two games so we are pleased.

“Every game is important. It is a good day. It is a day to celebrate with Rachel Corsie who won her 150th cap and it is important. We have a lot of positives. It is unbelievable. One cap is incredible. We know what they have faced in terms of breaking barriers and to have a dream and to progress the game. It is exceptional to win 150 caps and it is a privilege to work with her.