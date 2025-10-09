Denmark send pointed World Cup message as Man Utd men past and present score in thrashing
Denmark reaffirmed their place at the top of Group C in the World Cup qualifiers after a 6-0 thrashing of Belarus in Hungary as Manchester United men past and present shone.
There was also some help from a former St Mirren loanee as the Danes sent out a real statement of intent in the quest to reach next summer’s World Cup in the Americas.
Napoli striker Rasmus Hojlund, who is on loan from Manchester United, scored a brace, as well as ex-St Mirren player Anders Dreyer, who scored twice in the second half.
Much like Scotland's "away" match against the Belarussians last month, the game was played at the ZTE Arena in Zalaegerszeg behind closed doors due to Belarus' support of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The unfamiliar surroundings and conditions did not deter Denmark, who put on a show in front of no fans to chalk up the biggest win of the group at the halfway stage.
Porto's teenage midfielder Victor Froholdt got the ball rolling on 14 minutes before Hojlund, who is in excellent form for Napoli right now in Serie A, bagged a brace. He then turned provider for a current Man Utd player in Patrick Dorgu, who made it 4-0 at the interval.
Then midfielder Dreyer, who had a loan spell against St Mirren in 2019, scored two second-half goals to make it an emphatic result for the Danes.
Celtic goalkeeper played the full 90 minutes and was largely a spectator.
Denmark are next in action on Sunday when they host Greece in Copenhagen, while Belarus head to Glasgow with no points to play Scotland.
