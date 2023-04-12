Scotland reaction: Rangers youngster is real deal, Real Madrid star key to success, Hampden healing

A dominant Scotland enjoyed an impressive 4-0 win over Costa Rica at a soggy Hampden to make it two wins from two over the Easter period. Graham Falk looks at the biggest talking points from as Pedro Martinez Losa’s side offer reason to be hopeful.

Scotland's Emma Watson celebrates after making it 1-0 during an international friendly match between Scotland and Costa Rica at Hampden Park, on April 11, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Rangers teen sensation Emma Watson is the real deal

The 17-year-old entered this week’s Scotland camp as a promising youngster looking to gain vital experience from her new international team mates and departed it proving why many have rated her so highly.

Her performance in the engine room against a top class Australia side was evidence enough of her potential but the Gers teenager left the fans in no doubt as to what she is going to bring to the table for Scotland in the years to come with a faultless performance at Hampden Park.

The first goal, which came just five minutes into her Hampden bow, was a well anticipated strike that saw her latch onto a right wing free kick and blast home while her second was simply sublime as she fired home from the edge of the area like a senior pro. Watson is a real talent that already looks like a player Scotland boss Pedro Martinez Losa can rely on.

Last night’s captain Caroline Weir told the media that it was the teenager’s attitude and maturity that had impressed her the most, while Nicola Docherty praised her willingness to learn last Friday. Alongside the likes of Lauren Davidson, Sam Kerr, Kirsty Hanson and Jenna Clark, there’s now have a core group of players that have their best years ahead of them which can only be a positive for the Spanish boss and the Scotland fans.

Caroline Weir is Scotland’s most important player and future success must be build around her

Alongside the likes of Kim Little and Erin Cuthbert, the Fife born attacker is one the best players Scotland have produced in the past decade and is starting to hit the peak of her powers.

Given the captain’s armband to celebrate her 97th cap, Weir is a player is entering her prime as a footballer and, quite possibly, put in her best display in a navy shirt during last night’s 4-0 win at Hampden. The close control she showed to put her side 3-0 up before the break was out of the top drawer, while she was directly involved in every other Scotland goal. When the 27-year-old is in this sort of mood, there are few defences that can stop her. Capable of the sublime, Weir is – and should be – the first name on any Scotland such is her importance to the side.

With players like Weir, Scotland have genuinely world class talent available at their disposal and unlocking their ability to produce these kind of performances on a regular basis will be key to Scotland qualifying for Euro 2025 in Switzerland.

Hampden healing after rough last 12 months

However you dress it up, Scotland needed to deliver a performance and a result in front of the Hampden Park crowd last night, friendly or not.

The women’s national team playing their home games exclusively at Hampden Park has largely been a positive move, however, after the disappointment and heartache that accompanied their last performance at the national stadium, a morale boost was required in order to turn around momentum. Good Friday’s win over Australia was promising but following it up with a dominant performance that had plenty to feel positive about was vital to how the rest of Scotland’s 2023 will be viewed.