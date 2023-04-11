Scotland 4-0 Costa Rica: Rangers teen enjoys dream Hampden bow as Scots coast to victory

Teenager Emma Watson had a Hampden debut to remember she scored a brace in Scotland’s 4-0 win over Costa Rica at the national stadium.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - APRIL 11: Scotland's Emma Watson celebrates after making it 1-0 during an international friendly match between Scotland and Costa Rica at Hampden Park, on April 11, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Watson netted in each half, with Claire Emslie and Caroline Weir adding to the scoreline as the Scots enjoyed a comfortable friendly win.

Spanish head coach Pedro Martinez Losa made two changes from the Good Friday win over Australia as SWPL top scorer Lauren Davidson replaced Martha Thomas in attack and Rachel McLauchlan took the place of Fiona Brown on the right hand side of defence. Meanwhile, Weir wore the captain’s armband for the first time as she celebrated her 97th cap for her country.

Scotland got off to a perfect start when 17-year-old Watson put them into the lead after just five minutes. The Rangers player was hugely impressive on her international debut on Friday and her dream week continued when she smashed home from close range following a free-kick from the right as the rain teemed down in early stages in soggy Glasgow.

Watson was in the thick of it again shortly afterwards when neat interplay between herself and Weir presented Davidson the opportunity to double Scotland’s lead but Costa Rica goalkeeper Daniela Solera made a good stop the hosts going further ahead.

A second goal arrived shortly afterwards on 28 minutes, though, when a near post corner from Weir allowed Emslie to cleverly nod home to hand Scotland a comfortable – and deserved – lead. The Real Madrid star then capped off an excellent first-half performance with a fine individual goal on 37 minutes that saw her dance through the Costa Rican defence before rolling the ball home into the corner of the net.

A fourth goal was almost added immediately after half time when the captain and Emslie linked up once again but Weir’s shot would come back off the inside of Solera’s post as the Scots ran riot against the lacklustre Central American outfit. Just before the hour mark, both Watson and Leicester City defender Sophie Howard would go close to adding to the score line – the latter seeing her header cleared off the line.

When the fourth goal did come on 67 minutes, it was the best of the night and would seal a memorable night for the outstanding Watson. Receiving the ball from Sam Kerr, the Gers youngster blasted home a superb left foot drive perfectly into the corner of the net to grab her second of the night.

Glasgow City forward Priscila Chinchilla would almost pull back a late goal for the visitors but, as she was to everything in Friday’s victory, Lee Gibson was equal to her club team mate's effort in home net.

In the end Scotland ran out comfortable winners and while it won’t heal the wounds of having to watch this summer’s World Cup from home, impressive back wins over the Easter period coupled with the emergence of a one of the country’s brightest young talents will allow them to build the blueprint that will ensure there aren’t taking a back seat come Euro 2025.