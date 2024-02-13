Scotland centurion Jane Ross has been included in the Scotland squad after recovering from an ACL injury. Cr. SNS.

Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez-Losa has named a 23 player squad for the Pinatar Cup campaign in Spain later this month.

The squad sees a number of Rangers stars rewarded for their impressive unbeaten run in the Scottish Women's Premier League campaign, however, it will be Gers experienced forward Jane Ross that will take the headlines from the today's squad announcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old was approaching 150 international caps before suffering an ACL tear last season but has returned to first team action with Jo Potter's Gers in recent months and been back on the scoresheet already, including a hat trick against Dundee United recently. Team mates Chelsea Cornet and Brogan Hay also return the Scotland squad while Hibs defender Leah Eddie is another squad recall following her excellent recent form with the capital club.

The Spanish boss is still without several injured squad members after losing both Caroline Weir and Emma Watson to ACL injuries that were suffered during the UEFA Nations League campaign last year. Rangers duo Kirsty Maclean and Kirsty Howat are also both absent due to knee injuries. Scotland centurion Hayley Lauder of Glasgow City also retains her place in the squad having made her long awaited return to the squad in the 1-1 draw with Belgium. Bayern Munich midfielder Sam Kerr is also included after recovering from injury.

Scotland Pinatar Cup fixtures

Saturday 24 February: Philippines v Scotland - kick off TBC

Saturday 24 February: Slovenia v Finland - kick off TBC

Tuesday 27 February: Winner Game 1 v Winner Game 2 (Final) - kick off TBC

Tuesday 27 February: Runner up Game 1 v Runner up Game 2 (3rd Place) - kick off TBC

Scotland Pinatar Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Jenna Fife (Rangers)

Defenders: Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Leah Eddie (Hibernian), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Jenna Clark (Liverpool).

Midfielders: Jamie-Lee Napier (Bristol City), Amy Rodgers (Bristol City), Fiona Brown (Glasgow City), Lisa Evans (Bristol City), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Chelsea Cornet (Rangers), Sam Kerr (Bayern Munich), Christy Grimshaw (AC Milan).