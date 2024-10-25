The Scotland ace bagged himself a goal on his return from injury this week.

John McGinn hailed Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery as one of the ‘greatest managers’ he’s worked under after marking his return from injury with a memorable first Champions League goal.

The midfielder’s return to action against Bologna will provide a huge boost to Scotland head coach Steve Clarke, with McGinn missing the recent Nations League double-header against Croatia and Portugal due to a hamstring injury he picked in a 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in September.

The 30-year-old midfielder had missed a total of six games for both club and country, but made an explosive return to the starting XI by scoring the opening goal in the 2-0 win over Bologna on Wednesday. Their third European win in a row, Aston Villa sit top of the Champions League following a fairy-tale start to their maiden season in the competition.

John McGinn celebrates his goal vs Bologna. | AFP via Getty Images

"He (Emery) just focuses his full energy all the time," added the Scotland midfielder. “He does not let us take our foot off the gas so we can use all our energy and enthusiasm, and the excitement we have. His determination and intensity is unmatched."

A stark constant from the relegation battle they were embroiled in under former head coach Steven Gerrard, the Midlands giants were just three points off the bottom three when the Spanish boss arrived. Now fourth in the English Premier League and flying high in Europe’s elite competition, the ex-Hibs favourite believes the Spaniard’s work in transforming the club fortunes upon his arrival in October 2022 should catapult him into legendary status at Villa Park.