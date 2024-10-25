Key 34-cap Scotland player makes first appearance since Euros to hand Steve Clarke major boost

The defender made his long-awaited comeback from a four month injury lay-off.

Scotland international Jack Hendry has provided Steve Clarke with another major injury boost ahead of next month’s Nations League fixtures after making his first appearance in four months.

The ex-Celtic defender was ruled out of Scotland’s opening four Nations League games this season and has not played a minute of competitive football since the 1-0 defeat to Hungary at Euro 2024 after picking up a knee tendon injury during pre-season. He has also subsequently missed all eight of Al-Ettifaq’s opening games.

A regular starter for the Tartan Army under Clarke, the 28-year-old was one of ten absentees from the Scotland squad during the games against Croatia and Portugal earlier this month, with fellow defenders Scott McKenna and Kieran Tierney also unavailable for the game.

However, alongside McKenna, who featured for Las Palmas this week, Hendry has given Scotland a major boost by playing the 83 minutes of Al-Ettifaq’s 3-1 win Gulf Club Champions League fixture versus Al-Riffa on Wednesday night. With John McGinn also playing and scoring for Aston Villa in the midweek Champions League over Bologna following his own injury issues, Clarke is slowly but surely getting back to having a fully fit squad.

Hendry enjoyed a winning return, despite conceding the opening goal in the 41st minute. A brace from Cameroonian Karl Toko Ekambi, alongside a third goal from Al-Ettifaq captain and former Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum, secured an impressive win for the Saudi Pro League outfit. The win places Al-Ettifaq top of Group B following the opening game of the competition, after the other game in the group, Qadsia vs Al-Arabi, ended in a 1-1 draw.

Hendry was booked in the 63rd minute, but was singled out for praise by his head coach - and former Rangers boss - Steven Gerrard for his performance, who said: “We are very happy with the result and the performance. The team entertained us, especially in the attacking third.

